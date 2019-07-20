CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SNS Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,388,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after acquiring an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,481,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.