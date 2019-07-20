CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.13.

CSX stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,388,000 after purchasing an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $463,481,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

