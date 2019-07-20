Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.24–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.7 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.72–0.7 EPS.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 13,652,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,905. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

