Cross Research Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Hold

Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of TEL opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,052,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,047,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 846,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

