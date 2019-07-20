Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

CCRN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 110,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 309,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

