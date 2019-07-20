Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine cut Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Crocs has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crocs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

