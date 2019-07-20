Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $671.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.98 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 77.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,636,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,929,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,260,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,266,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 388,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

