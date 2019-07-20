Covenant Transportation Group’s (CVTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $21.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

