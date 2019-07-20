Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVTI. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,933 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 216,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 175,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

