Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $148.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $97,273.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,063.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 257,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,402,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,768,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

