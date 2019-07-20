COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get COMSCORE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. COMSCORE has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $102.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in COMSCORE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 174,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in COMSCORE by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMSCORE (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.