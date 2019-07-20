COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CODYY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $9.08.
About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR
Further Reading: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.