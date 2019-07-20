COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CODYY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

