Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $118.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLM. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,013 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,313,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,183,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.