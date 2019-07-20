Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Raised to C$99.50 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$93.50 to C$99.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$92.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. Cogeco has a one year low of C$54.93 and a one year high of C$95.00.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

