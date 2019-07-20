Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Santander downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE KOF opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

