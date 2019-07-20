Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 136.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 356,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 98.7% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

