Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Barclays from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

