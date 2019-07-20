CIBC Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.73.

TSE:ESI opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.63.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$445.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

