China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 100,107 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,487,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.

Get China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.64% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.