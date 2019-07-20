Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

NYSE CHSP opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

