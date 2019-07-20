Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $440.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.94.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $409.79 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $271.56 and a 52 week high of $417.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.83.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Featured Article: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.