Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $440.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.94.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $409.79 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $271.56 and a 52 week high of $417.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.