Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.85-3.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.85-3.20 EPS.

GTLS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.10. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

