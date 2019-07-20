ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, First Analysis cut ChannelAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.76.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 626,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 93,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 67.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

