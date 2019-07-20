Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CERN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,092. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $155,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,499 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 25.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 595,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

