Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

