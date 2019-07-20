Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRZO. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

CRZO stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,347.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

