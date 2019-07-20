Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

In related news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 61,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,987,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,457 shares of company stock valued at $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,213 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 777,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,635,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after buying an additional 504,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,550.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 431,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 415,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,225,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 368,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 1,959,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.13. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $87.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

