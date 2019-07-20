Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$13.47

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,784. The company has a market capitalization of $983.26 million and a P/E ratio of -28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$16.93.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$304.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.81%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.