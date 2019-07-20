Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price at $94.29

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 892,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

