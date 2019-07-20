Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $27.77

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $301,213.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,218. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,478. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

