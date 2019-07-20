Brokerages Set DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $40.10

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCP. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $16,394,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 379,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,576. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.