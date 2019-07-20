Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $318.91

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.91.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.52. 176,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,383. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $343.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total value of $16,884,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,975 shares in the company, valued at $50,171,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.