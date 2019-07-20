Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $41.58

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,770.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,844.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,693 shares of company stock worth $1,906,693. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 718.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 831,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

