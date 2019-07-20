Brokerages Expect BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $315,559.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 60,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSTC traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,353. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.23.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

