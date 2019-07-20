Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.00 Million

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $112.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $109.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $451.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $451.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $491.80 million, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $497.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 76,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.07.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

