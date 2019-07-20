Brokerages Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. United States Steel posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $7,647,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 30.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 350,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 348.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 55,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 10,562,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.86. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

