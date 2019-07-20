Brokerages Anticipate Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. Sprint posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

S stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 27,226,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,814,846. Sprint has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 92,729 shares of company stock valued at $583,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Sprint by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sprint by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprint by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sprint by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.