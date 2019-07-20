Brokerages Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.91 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 58,476.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 539,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.02.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

