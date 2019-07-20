Brokerages Anticipate LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,284. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $239.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Huddle sold 3,495 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $59,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 10,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,653 shares of company stock worth $438,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 492.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

