Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 376,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,348. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.