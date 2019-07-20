Brokerages Anticipate Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Finisar reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.42 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

FNSR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Finisar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Finisar by 117.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in Finisar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. Finisar has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

