Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce $288.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.91 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,679,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,368,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,443,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,586,000 after buying an additional 305,080 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

