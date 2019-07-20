Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.15 Million

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to post $910.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.70 million and the lowest is $904.60 million. Brink’s reported sales of $824.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.08 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

BCO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.72. 227,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,316. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $88.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,656. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.