Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,735.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

