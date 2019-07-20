BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

