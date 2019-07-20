BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

