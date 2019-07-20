Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2,080.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,040.00.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Perrigo to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,060.52.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $1,882.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,833.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Booking by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.