Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,080.72 Average PT from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,073.25.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $1,882.09. 198,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,833.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $788,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

