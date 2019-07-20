BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.92.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59. New Relic has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,950 shares of company stock worth $17,972,923 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,845,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in New Relic by 419.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Relic by 100.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 254,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

