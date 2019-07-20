Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given $5.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blink Charging an industry rank of 217 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 282.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Blink Charging worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

